Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15.

Shares of CCCC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,149. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -7.59.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.