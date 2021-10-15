ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

