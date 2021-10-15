MANTRA DAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $83.99 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $85.40 million and approximately $83.99 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00207575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00093576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

