Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.58

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.58 and traded as high as C$27.31. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$27.20, with a volume of 393,933 shares trading hands.

MFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 57.72%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

