Maple Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.95 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Maple has a market capitalization of $71.95 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded up 70.7% against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.52 or 0.00044860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00208265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00093651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,614,138 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

