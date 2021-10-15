Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $196.98 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $196,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $12,658,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

AMZN stock traded up $78.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,378.06. 237,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,051. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,350.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3,371.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

