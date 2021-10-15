Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 347 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $2,819.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,795.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,534.01. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.