Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 49,975 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49,975 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $128,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,404,458 shares of company stock valued at $864,378,907. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.01. The stock had a trading volume of 617,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,809,990. The firm has a market cap of $913.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.57 and its 200 day moving average is $338.82.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

