Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $43.59

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.59, but opened at $45.17. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 147,909 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

