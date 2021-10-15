Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 76.8% in September

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Marin Software news, Director Brian K. Kinion sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,217 shares of company stock worth $399,722. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 131,906 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864,114. The firm has a market cap of $115.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.05. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

