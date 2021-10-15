Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $15.49 Per Share

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $15.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $16.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,296.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $913.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,245.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,216.61.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

