Marlin Price Tops $0.0947 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $69.82 million and $89.32 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00110907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.19 or 1.00241963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.97 or 0.06240612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.