Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.01. 13,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average is $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

