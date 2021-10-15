Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells $572,200.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. 1,546,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,256. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Masco by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Masco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

