Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,836 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Masco worth $74,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Masco by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

