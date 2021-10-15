Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

