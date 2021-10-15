Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 30,852 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

