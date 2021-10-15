Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 4,954 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.