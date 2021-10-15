Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 56,076 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,287,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,540,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Graco by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 449,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its position in Graco by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 943,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,584,000 after buying an additional 208,445 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

