Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KT were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,409,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 51.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth $26,328,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,959,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of KT by 18.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,334,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KT stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. KT Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

