Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 3,838 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Parsons worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Parsons by 161.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 41.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after buying an additional 752,226 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 58.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period.

PSN opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PSN. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

