Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 40,404 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $101.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

