Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 41,873 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.57% of RE/MAX worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,172,000 after acquiring an additional 81,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 41,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

RMAX opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $615.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

