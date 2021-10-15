Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

