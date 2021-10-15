Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

