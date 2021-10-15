Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $534,985,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,787 shares of company stock valued at $151,807,535 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday stock opened at $271.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,506.08 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

