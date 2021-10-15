Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.29% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 123,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $799.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

