Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.16 Million Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of MacroGenics worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

