Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 322.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,819,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,152,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MongoDB by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,874,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock worth $56,119,688. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

MongoDB stock opened at $489.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.51 and a fifty-two week high of $518.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

