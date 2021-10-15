Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.10 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA stock opened at $148.66 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

