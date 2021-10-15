Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 287.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of RBC Bearings worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $220.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.68.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

