Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.32 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of United Community Banks worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.