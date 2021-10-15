Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,831 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

