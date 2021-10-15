Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

