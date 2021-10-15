Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 3,335 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $331.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,837,330. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

