Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Cambium Networks worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

