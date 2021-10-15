Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,523 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,094,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,976,000 after acquiring an additional 140,895 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $146.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

