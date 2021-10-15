Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 212,851 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212,851 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Forward Air worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.