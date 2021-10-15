Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 30,071 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Prothena worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prothena by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 627.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,268,850 in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

