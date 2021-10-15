Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 436,229 Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,229 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of MorphoSys worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MorphoSys AG has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

