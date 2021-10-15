Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Cap of $246,323.96

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $246,323.96 and $139,793.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,866.82 or 0.06227813 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00088953 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

