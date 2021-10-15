Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mastermind stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Mastermind has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.96.

Get Mastermind alerts:

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mastermind had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Mastermind, Inc is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.