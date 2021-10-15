Matthew Kalish Sells 96,154 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $4,690,392.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $5,760,526.23.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64.

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26.

On Friday, July 23rd, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,752,892.22.

DKNG traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. 21,286,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,846,744. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 41.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,127,000 after acquiring an additional 340,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

