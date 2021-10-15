Maxcoin (MAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $525,854.33 and approximately $42.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.59 or 0.99877227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.54 or 0.00316455 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.08 or 0.00518463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00196994 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007824 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001882 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

