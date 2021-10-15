MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.03

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.03 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.05 ($0.08). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 43 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

About MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

