MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.63

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.63 and traded as high as C$18.60. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.41, with a volume of 14,870 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$507.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

