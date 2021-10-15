McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,923,000 after buying an additional 40,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

