McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Short Interest Update

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,460,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 32,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 225,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 606.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 192,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 165,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 341.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 790,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 32.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,135,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 574.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,153,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

MUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.