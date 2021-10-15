Mdex Trading Down 11.9% This Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $937.31 million and approximately $30.63 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00070724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00109807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,713.69 or 1.00123709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.16 or 0.06204275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 714,575,066 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

