mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.73

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.73 and traded as low as C$5.88. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 56,602 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on MDF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$169.00 million and a PE ratio of -12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.73.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

